The Williston High School baseball team may have had their postseason run cut short, but that doesn’t mean the season the Coyotes had wasn’t a good one.
There were a lot of great moments to come from the season for the team that helped define their season and give them success.
These are some of the best moments from the Coyotes’ season that stood out this year, and these are moments that showed the Coyotes at their best.
Win Streak
Toward the end of the season, Williston got hot and went on a win streak that gave them some momentum to close out the regular season strong.
Starting on May 11 and going to May 14, Williston went on a five-game win streak where the team showed off great play and won by some hefty margins.
Doubleheader sweeps on May 11 (over Watford City) and May 14 (over Jamestown) came with ease, and the Coyotes also defeated Bismarck Legacy 11-3 on May 13, a good win over a higher-seeded team.
In that win streak, the Coyotes scored an average of 9.6 runs per game, and they held opponents to just 1.2 runs per game, a huge margin of victory for Williston.
The most the Coyotes gave up in one game was the three runs to Legacy, and Williston shut out opponents twice in that stretch.
The most Williston scored was 12 runs in a 12-2 win over Watford City.
With the win streak, the Coyotes were able to get going to close out the regular season strong and get a nice bunch of wins to bolster their record
Play-in Game
Another defining and important moment in the Coyotes’ season was the win over Watford City in the West Region Tournament play-in game, as that win allowed the Coyotes to keep their season alive and extend into the postseason.
Williston jumped ahead right away with one run in the bottom of the first inning to take a 1-0 lead, and in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings, Williston scored two runs. Both Watford City and Williston scored one run in the sixth inning.
On the mound for Williston, Ashton Collings got the start and allowed just one run, three hits, no walks and struck out six batters in five and one-third innings. Kyle Mischke closed out the game in one and two-thirds innings, allowing just one hit and striking out three batters.
At the plate, Mischke led the team with three runs batted in, and Carter Bakken had two RBIs. Grant Cymbaluk, Riley Erickson and Alex Ewert each had one RBI.
It was a game where everything was working for Williston, and it was one of the important wins in the season for the Coyotes to keep their season going.
Spectacular Performances
A lot of Williston players had great games this season, but there were some performances that stood out even more because of their impact.
Looking at hitting performances, Bakken had a tremendous game during the Coyotes win streak.
In the 11-1 win over Jamestown, Bakken drove in an incredible six runs behind three hits, including a home run.
A performance like that is truly special, and Bakken single handedly smacked Jamestown in a big win.
On the mound, some Williston pitchers also had some great outings this season.
Again, during the win streak, Williston got a 4-0 win over Jamestown, and Mischke pitched the complete game shutout, only allowing six hits.
In the 10-0 win over Watford City during the win streak, Collings and Erickson combined for a two-hit shutout.
Erickson also earned a shutout of his own over Bismarck High on April 22 in a 10-0 win. He only allowed three hits and walked one batter.
Williston had a great season overall this year. The Coyotes have some great depth on their roster, and although Mischke and Cymbaluk will be gone next year due to graduation, the Coyotes will have a lot of talent and experience returning.