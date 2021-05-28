The Williston High School baseball team did well in their first-round game of the Western Dakota Association tournament, but the Coyotes still fell 11-3 to Bismarck Legacy on Thursday, May 27.
The loss doesn’t mean the Coyotes’ season is over, however, as they will face Bismarck St. Mary’s on Friday, May 28 in the consolation side of the bracket. The loser of that game will have their season end.
A couple of big innings were what gave Legacy the win Thursday, as the Coyotes otherwise played evenly with the Sabers.
Legacy discord six runs in the fourth and four runs in the fifth, which turned out to be the deciding factors.
Otherwise, though, Williston actually held a 2-1 lead after the first three innings.
Kicking things off in the top of the first was Ashton Collings, who led off the game with a single to center field.
Soon after, Collings found himself at second base on a passed ball during Kyle Mischke’s at-bat. Mischke grounded out, but he was able to advance Collings to third base.
Carter Bakken came up next and grounded out, but he was able to drive in Collings to give Williston an early 1-0 lead.
In the second inning, Grant Cymbaluk started the inning with a line-drive double to center field. Riley Erickson then laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance Cymbaluk to third base.
After Kadin Finders reached on a dropped third strike, Huntor Mapes grounded into a fielder’s choice, which was enough to drive in Cymbaluk for the Coyotes’ second run.
Williston’s third run came in the seventh inning.
Christian Combs was able to reach on an error, and he advanced to second when Collings grounded out a batter later.
Kyle Mischke then singled to center field, and Combs scored on the throw-in.
Overall in the game, Collings led the team with two hits, and Mischke, Bakken, Cymbaluk, Tyler Tamez and Alex Ewert each had one hit. Mischke, Bakken and Mapes finished the game each with a run batted in.
Williston also had just three less hits than Legacy (10-7), so aside from the two big innings, the two teams were evenly-matched.
If Williston is able to defeat St. Mary’s on Friday, the Coyotes will still have a chance to make the state tournament if they win out in the WDA tournament.
So far this season, Williston lost both games of a doubleheader to St. Mary’s, but Williston played well in both, scoring five and four runs.