The Williston High School baseball team dropped a pair of games against Mandan on Tuesday, May 18, but the Coyotes played well and made a great comeback to nearly win one of the games.
Mandan won the doubleheader games by scores of 13-2 and 9-7, and that 9-7 game is where the Coyotes had a great comeback effort.
Williston actually struck first and scored two runs in the top of the second. Sawyer Hanson drew a walk to kick off the inning, and Huntor Mapes singled on a bunt to put runners on first and second.
Kadin Finders drove home both runners with a double, giving Williston the 2-0 early lead.
Mandan answered with four runs in the bottom of the third and with five runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Williston scored one run in the fifth, when Hanson drew a walk, bringing in Ashton Collings.
Then in the sixth and seventh inning, the Coyotes had a lot of momentum on their side, but it wasn’t quite enough to complete a comeback and tie the game or take the lead.
In the top of the sixth, Alex Ewert started things by drawing a walk. After the first out, Derek Lee doubled to left field, putting both runners in scoring position.
Collings singled on a ground ball to center field, driving in both runners to make the score 9-5 in Mandan’s favor.
After the first out, Mapes kicked things off in the seventh inning, getting on base by being hit by a pitch.
Christian Combs doubled after that, putting both runners in scoring position. Riley Erickson doubled to drive in both runners and give Williston its seventh run.
In that game, Collings, Finders and Erickson each had two runs batted in to lead Williston, and Hanson had one RBI. Collings, Mapes, Kyle Mischke and Carter Bakken each had two hits, and Finders, Combs, Erickson and Lee each had one hit.
In the 13-2 loss, Mandan scored 12 runs combined in the first two innings to bury Williston. The Coyotes’ runs came in the fourth and fifth inning.
Mischke and Hanson had the RBIs for Williston. Collings and Mischke each had two hits to lead Williston, and Hanson, Mapes and Ewert each had one hit.
The doubleheader against Mandan was the end of the regular season for the Coyotes.
According to the Western Dakota Association, the Coyotes will play Watford City on Monday, May 24 in a play-in game for the WDA tournament.