The Williston High School baseball team dropped to 0-3 on the young season with its latest loss.
Williston played its home opener on Thursday, April 8, and the visiting Bismarck Legacy Sabers spoiled the game with a 7-1 win over the Coyotes.
On one hand, the Coyotes weren’t able to score as much as they did against Minot in the season opener (8), but on the other hand, Williston also didn’t give up nearly as many runs as it did in the opener (18).
Senior Kyle Mischke got the start on the mound for Williston, and despite Bismarck’s ability to score on him, he pitched pretty well.
Aside from a few extra base hits, Mischke was able to make the Legacy batters hit manageable ground balls to the Williston infielders.
Mischke also hit the strike zone well and was able to make some Legacy hitters miss with his off speed pitches.
In the field, junior Ashton Collings was fairly busy at shortstop but did a good job. He fielded hits to himself well and got the outs, including a nice backhand stop and throw for an out from the edge of the outfield grass early on.
Despite the one run, Williston’s lineup was able to get on pace against some good Legacy pitching.
Williston was scheduled to play another game against Legacy on Thursday, but the second game was suspended due to darkness. That game will be completed on May 13.
As for the immediate future, the Coyotes’ next action is scheduled at home on Tuesday, April 13 against Bismarck High School, with the game starting at 4:30 p.m. Williston is scheduled to play a doubleheader against Bismarck.
Bismarck High is just 1-3 so far this season, with its only win coming against Jamestown (8-6) on Thursday.
Jamestown defeated Bismarck Thursday in the first game of the doubleheader for one of Bismarck’s losses, and the other losses came at the hands of Mandan High School, in which Bismarck was shut out 12-0 and 13-0.