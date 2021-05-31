The Williston High School baseball team had its season come to a close on Friday, May 28.
Bismarck St. Mary’s defeated the Coyotes 10-0 in a consolation game during the Western Dakota Association tournament, ending the Coyotes’ season and their chance of advancing further in the tournament.
All statistics referenced are from GameChanger.
St. Mary’s used a big early lead to build momentum that Williston wasn’t able to stop or match itself.
St. Mary’s jumped out to a 7-0 lead after just the first inning, putting the Coyotes in a big hole right away.
Although St. Mary’s didn’t score again until the fourth inning, the damage was done, and Williston wasn’t able to answer. St. Mary’s closed out the game by scoring one run in the fourth and two runs in the fifth.
The Coyotes were able to get some runners on base, as the middle of the lineup saw some success at the plate.
Riley Erickson, Kadin Finders and Huntor Mapes each recorded a hit in the game, which were Williston’s only three hits.
The closest to scoring Williston came was in the top of the second inning. With two outs, Finders and Mapes singled back-to-back, putting Finders in scoring position, but no one was able to drive them in.
On the mound, Ashton Collings got the start, pitching two-thirds of an inning and giving up seven runs (four earned). Finders pitched three and one-third innings, giving up one unearned run, and Erickson pitched in relief, giving up two earned runs.
Collings and Finders both had two strikeouts, and combined, the Williston pitchers only gave up three walks.
Overall on the season, the Coyotes ended with a 10-18 record, according to the WDA website, but the Coyotes had a good year.
There were some great hitting and pitching performances from the Coyotes, and looking at the players who will be returning next year, the Coyotes will be good again.
Williston will miss the talents of seniors Kyle Mischke and Grant Cymbaluk, who contributed at the plate, on the mound and in the field.
One big highlight for the Coyotes this season is a five-game win streak from May 11 to May 14, which included an 11-3 win over Bismarck Legacy.