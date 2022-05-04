The Williston High School baseball team lost both games of a doubleheader on Monday, May 2 to Bismarck St. Mary’s.
Williston lost the first game of the doubleheader 2-0, and in the second game, the Coyotes played well but ultimately fell in a close 3-2 final.
While the Coyotes weren’t able to get on the board in the first game, they were able to nearly get the win in the second game. However, a walk-off hit gave St. Mary’s the win.
Both Williston and St. Mary’s scored once in the first inning, and the game stayed tied all the way through the eighth inning.
In the eighth inning, both teams scored one more run each, but finally, in the bottom of the 10th inning, St. Mary’s scored one final run to win.
The teams were pretty evenly matched in both games, and it shows in the box scores.
All statistics referenced are from the Western Dakota Association website.
In that second game of the doubleheader, St. Mary’s recorded eight hits as a team, and Williston recorded six hits. Tyler Tamez and Derek Lee each recorded one run batted in for the Coyotes.
In the first game of the doubleheader, St. Mary’s recorded six hits as a team, and Williston recorded four hits as a team. Alex Blume led the team by going 2-for-3 at the plate, and Kadin Finders and Tamez each had one hit.
After the losses on Monday, the Coyotes sit at 5-7 overall and 2-4 in conference play.
Williston has a home doubleheader coming up next, giving the Coyotes a chance to get back on track with some wins.
The Coyotes will play a doubleheader against Dickinson on Friday, May 6. The last time the two teams met, they split a doubleheader.