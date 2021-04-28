The Williston High School baseball team dropped a pair of games to Minot on Tuesday, April 27, but the Coyotes fought their way back in the first game and kept it close.
Minot won the second game handily, 10-0, but Williston played well in the first game, losing just 9-7.
In fact, in the first game, the Coyotes scored four runs in the seventh inning to send the game into extra innings, where Minot ultimately won with their own big inning.
Minot scored five runs in the top of the eighth inning, and while Williston wasn’t able to quite match that total, they did score three runs to nearly keep the game going.
Kadin Finders was the one who got the Coyotes’ seventh inning started, as he reached first base on an infield single.
After an out, Alex Ewert walked, putting runners on first and second base. Kyle Mischke, who was up next, also walked, loading the bases for the next few batters.
After another out, the bases remained loaded with no room for error. Grant Cymbaluk came up to bat with two outs and walked, bringing in Finders and giving Williston its first run, the score then 4-1 Minot.
Carter Bakken also walked after Cymbaluk, bringing in Ewert and keeping the bases loaded. The big hit that finally tied the game came from Sawyer Hanson, who doubled to right field to bring in Mischke and Cymbaluk, tying the game at 4-4.
Williston got very comfortable with two-out situations in the game, as in the bottom of the eighth, the Coyotes had another two-out rally that brought in their runs.
Two outs started the final frame, but Ewert and Mischke were able to draw walks again to stay alive. With them on first and second, Ashton Collings hit an infield single, loading the bases once again.
Cymbaluk came back up to bat, and before his hit, a wild pitch scored Ewert. Then, Cymbaluk doubled to left field to bring in Mischke and Collings.
Bakken walked after Cymbaluk, but the Coyotes weren’t able to bring them around.
Williston ended the first game with eight total hits, just two fewer than Minot. Collings led the team with two hits, and Cymbaluk, Bakken, Hanson, Finders, Ewert and Chase Brannin each had one hit.
Cymbaluk led the team with three runs batted in, Hanson had two and Bakken had one.
The Coyotes play Dickinson next, which is another home doubleheader on Thursday, April 29.