The month of March is National Athletic Training Month, implemented to spread awareness of the importance of athletic trainers.
Jordahn White has been the athletic trainer for Williston High School for three years after moving from Idaho in 2020. She received her bachelor's degree in Exercise Science, she then completed her master's in Athletic Training from the University of Idaho.
Coming from a sports background herself, White found interest in the profession in her sophomore year of high school.
"I was an athlete myself back in the day," White said. "I always loved sports, I always loved being a part of it. In my sophomore year of high school, my school had a sports medicine class and I took it and ended up falling in love with it."
The opportunity to help someone every day is why White is so passionate and continues to love her profession day after day.
"I still love it to this day and so my biggest reason for the job is I really just wanted to help people out. I always knew that I wanted to go into the medical field and I always knew I loved sports so that kind of went hand in hand," she said.
White's message to everyone interested in becoming an athletic trainer is to remember what you are doing is making a difference.
"I would say just know that the schedule is going to get a little crazy. Sometimes I am working all the time... but the biggest thing is just to know what you are doing is making a difference," she said.
Even on days where you feel like you aren't doing enough, White reassures you that you are.
"There are even days for me where I just feel like I don't know if I am doing enough. Then the next day kids will come up to me and tell me 'thank you for all that you do.' I have parents, coaches, and all these different people, so maybe just to know everyday is going to be different. There is going to be days where you feel like you aren't doing your best work but you are," she said.
Support from everyone from in department is what allows White to do her best work.
"I would just like to say thank you to my department and all they do to support me," she said. "To the coaches, the parents, the players, I wouldn't be where I am without any of them and their constant support and wanting to see me excel in my career as well as trusting me. Because you can't do this job if you don't have the trust of the people you work with."