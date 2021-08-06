All Williston High School athletes participating in any sport for the 2021/2022 season needs to register before they can start practicing.
According to the Williston Coyotes Athletics and Activities Facebook page, all registrations for sports will be done online again this year.
Additionally, those who register must upload a new physical for the 2021/2022 school year and all fees must be paid online before the student-athlete can participate.
The online registration link is: https://willistonhs-ar.rschooltoday.com/home.
Once on the website, if a student hasn't signed up for any sport or activity yet they will have to create a new account and upload necessary information like a physical.
If a student has an account, they still need to make sure they click on the sport or activity they will be participating in.
Also, they need to make sure all information is up to date, electronically sign any forms and pay the registration fee.