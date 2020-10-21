The North Dakota High School Activities Association 9-man football playoffs are getting ready to kick off this week.
1. What's going on?
The Ray/Powers Lake football team has made it to the NDHSAA 9-man football playoffs this year after wrapping up a successful season.
The team takes on Kidder County High School at 2 p.m. on Oct. 24 in the first round of playoffs.
Kidder County is in Region 4 and the Outlaws are in Region 3.
2. What are the standings?
Ray/Powers Lake is ranked third in its region, with a 5-1 overall record. They trail behind Divide County (5-1 overall) and Surrey High School (7-1 overall).
The Outlaws lost to Surrey, making it the only game the Outlaws lost this season. But Surrey lost to Divide County, a team the Outlaws defeated. There is a lot of pressure and potential in Region 3.
Kidder County is second in Region 4 with a 6-1 overall record. The only game the Wolves lost was to the Grant Co/Flasher Storm. Grant Co/Flasher is first place in Region 4.
3. What happens if they win?
Whichever team wins the first round will advance to the quarterfinals and will play either Divide County High School or Beach High School.
That game will be played on Oct. 31. The start time is to be determined.
Whichever team wins the quarter finals advances to the semifinals on Nov. 7 and then the final round on Nov. 13 at the Fargodome.
The quarterfinal and semifinal games will be played at the higher seeded team's school.