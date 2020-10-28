The Montana High School Association 8-player Championship Series kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 31.
1 What’s going on?
Mondak Thunder football will make its way to the first round of playoffs and will face off against the J-Hawks (Joliet, MT) at 1 p.m. (MST) on Saturday.
This is the first year that the Grenora/Westby co-op has competed in 8-man football, after spending years in 6-man.
And considering that it is the team’s first year in 8-man, they have done exceptionally well this season.
2 What are the records?
Mondak Thunder boasted a 7-1 conference and overall record this season. The only loss they had was against Fairview, which was last year’s Montana 8-man state champions.
Joliet is 5-1 in conference and 6-1 overall.
Mondak has a chance to pull a win. Aside from the loss to Fairview, Mondak has played well defensively and offensively against their division competition.
3 What’s next?
Whichever team wins the first round will advance to the quarterfinals from Nov. 6-7 and will play either Fort Benton or St. Ignatius.
The start time for that game is still to be determined.
The quarterfinal and semifinal games will be played at the higher seeded team’s school.