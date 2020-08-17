The question of what will happen to athletics if COVID-19 infections increase in a school or the state will be left up to the school district’s discretion in conjunction with the North Dakota High School Athletic Association.
Athletic programs at Williston High School, Williston Trinity Christian High School, Watford City High School, Trenton High School, Tioga High School, Ray High School, Grenora High School and Alexander High School will follow school district reopening guidelines and protocol in addition to the guidelines issued by the NDHSAA in July.
In North Dakota, there are three risk levels in place to help guide the public and subsequently schools in case of a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases.
Currently, North Dakota is operating under the green level, or the low risk level, giving schools the green light to reopen with additional safety precautions such as excessive cleaning or wearing masks.
As a result, schools are opening up under the blue/green level and by following NDHSAA guidelines they are able to continue sports with some exceptions.
For example, the North Dakota Department of Health recommends only competing with teams in the general geographic area, if possible, and the NDHSAA states that they only play schools in their conference, which they have.
However, member schools will not be penalized for the cancellation of any non-conference contests.
Other recommendations that schools adopted from the NDHSAA include limiting the number of participating schools at regular season events; all events in moderate or higher risk sports as defined by the NFHS (lower risk sports in the Fall include cross country, golf, swimming & diving, and tennis) involving more than two member schools should receive prior approval from the host school’s local health unit; and masks or face coverings are recommended for participants, coaches/directors and officials/adjudicators any time they are not doing strenuous activity.
Also, member schools are encouraged to consider cashless transactions at admission entrances, while ticket takers and other event workers should be offered protective equipment such as masks and gloves.
In general, all awards ceremonies during regular season tournaments should be canceled.
Now, according to several high school and district reopening plans, when it comes to activities and athletics in the green level, directives from the NDHSAA and other governing boards will be used to guide these activities.
And whether schools suspend or cancel athletics depends on what the risk level is and which school it is.
For example, under the Ray High School and Tioga High School reopening plans, athletics and activities will likely be suspended if the school (or state) enters the orange/red risk level.
This means that the risk level of catching and spreading COVID-19 is either high or critical.
But at Grenora High School, sports will likely be suspended if the school or state enters the yellow risk level or moderate level.
Other schools, such as Williston Trinity Christian High School, only specify that they will follow whatever the NDHSAA and the NDDoH recommends based on the current status of the contagion.
Each school will also use the risk levels and guidelines to determine who can attend a sporting event.
For example, Tioga High School states that since the state is in the green, they can allow for the capacity of 500 people in the Tioga gym. But, yellow will drop that number down to 250 people.
As of right now, every school states that these plans and guidelines are still subject to change based on the current state of the pandemic.