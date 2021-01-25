The Western Stars Gymnastics Level 3 gymnasts placed first overall at the Starstruck Meet in Mandan on Jan. 23 and first overall at the Bismarck Julie Ziegler Gymnastics Meet on Jan. 16.
Additionally, several individual competitors qualified for state after the meet in Bismarck.
Individual scores from Mandan
Three girls from the Western Stars placed in the top five after the Mandan meet.
Eilee Sumners was first overall with a final score of 36.025 points. In third place was Frances Huelsman with 35.350 points and in fifth place was Kaitlyn Kaiser with 34.900 points overall.
Kaitlynd Johnson was in sixth place with 34.850 points overall; Meilah Hawrylo was 14th with 33.675 points overall; Jessica Beck finished in 18th place with 33.375 points overall; and Cambrie Faulkner finished in 21st place with 32.825 points overall.
Individual scores from Bismarck
After the Jan. 16 Bismarck Meet, three girls finished in the top ten.
Sumners was in second place with 36.150 points.
Beck was fourth with 36.050 points overall, and Johnson was in sixth place with 35.600 points overall.
Additionally, Huelsman was in 11th place with 34.900 points overall; Faulkner was 13th overall with 34.650 points; and Kaiser was 16th overall with 34.550 points.
They have all qualified for state.
Other notes
Level 4 gymnasts also competed in both meets.
Kirsten Deaver took fourth overall in Mandan, which was an improvement since the Bismarck meet where she took fifth overall. Her final score in Mandan was 34.075 and her final score in Bismarck was 34.900.
Tenleigh Wrolson placed 27th overall at both meets. In Mandan her overall score was 24.900 and in Bismarck her score was 25.350.