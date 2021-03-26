The Level 3s from the Western Stars Gymnastics Team in Williston took second place at state over the weekend of March 20.
Additionally, the three Level 4 gymnasts who competed placed in the top 20 overall in their age group.
Individual Level 3 scores are:
Kaitlynd Johnson: Vault: 9.075 taking 10th overall Bars: 9.350 taking first overall Floor: 9.000 taking sixth overall Beam: 9.350 taking first overall. All around score; 36.775 taking first place.
Eilee Sumners: Vault: 9.075 taking 13th overall Bars: 9.200 taking 1st overall Floor: 9.100 taking 2nd overall Beam: 9.300 taking 1st overall. All around score: 36.675 taking 2nd place.
Jessica Beck: Vault: 9.100 taking ninth overall Bars: 9.100 taking second overall Floor: 9.025 taking fourth overall Beam: 9.175 taking third overall. All around score: 36.400 taking third place.
Katelyn Kaiser: Vault: 9.275 taking fourth overall Bars: 8.900 taking fifth overall Floor: 8.750 taking ninth overall Beam: 9.300 taking second overall. All around score: 36.225 taking fifth place.
Frances Huelsman: Vault: 9.175 taking eighth overall Bars: 8.850 taking sixth overall Floor: 8.825 taking eighth overall Beam: 8.600 taking 11th overall. All around score: 35.450 taking eighth place
Cambre Faulkner: Vault- 8.750 taking 17th overall Bars- 8.750 taking seventh overall Floor- 8.575 taking 13th overall Beam- 8.475 taking 13th overall. All around score 34.550 taking 10th place
Meilah Hawrylo: Vault: 9.100 taking 12th overall Bars: 8.400 taking ninth overall Floor: 8.825 taking seventh overall Beam: 8.275 taking 12th overall. All around score 34.600 taking 11th place.
The Level 4 individual scores are:
Mayah Borja: Vault- 8.400 taking sixth overall Bars- 8.175 taking 13th overall Floor- 9.450 taking first overall Beam- 9.125 taking 3rd overall. All around score- 35.150 taking third place.
Kirsten Deaver: Vault- 7.500 taking 18th overall Bars- 8.700 taking third overall Floor- 9.250 taking fourth overall Beam- 9.425 taking first overall. All around score- 34.875 taking seventh place.
Tenleigh Wrolson: Vault- 8.150 taking seventh overall Bars- 7.850 taking 16th overall Floor- 8.300 18th overall Beam- 8.250 taking 16th overall. All around score- 32.550 taking 17th place.