Due to poor weather, the Mandan Kiwanis Meet, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 7, has been cancelled. Both the Williston boys and girls cross country teams were scheduled to compete in Mandan.
Williston's next scheduled meet is slated to take place on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Roosevelt County Fairgrounds, in Culbertson, Montana.
Meanwhile, the Coyotes boys soccer team played through the rain at Legends Field, but fell short against Jamestown, 7-0. Still searching for their first win of the season, Williston's next scheduled match is at home against Minot on Tuesday, Sept. 10.