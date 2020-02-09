Here are the Williston sports results for Feb. 8.
- In prep hockey, the Williston Coyotes' boys team fell to Mandan at home, 6-4. Meanwhile the WHS girls team also lost to Mandan on the road by a final score of 4-1.
- In college hockey, the Williston State College Tetons were beaten on the road by Minot State 11-1.
- In basketball news, the WHS boys lost on the road to Bismarck Century, 63-45. The Coyotes' girls squad also lost to Century 75-35. Both basketball clubs also suffered road losses to Bismarck High School on Friday, Feb. 7.
- In swimming, the Williston boys team finished in 11th place with a team score of 96 at the Bismarck Century Invitational.
- In wrestling, WHS split a pair of matches in their triangular meet at the Rough Rider Center, losing to Bismarck Century 68-7, and then beating Watford City 45-30.