Jace Nelson, from the Ray High School boys basketball team, prepares to try to block former Trenton player Connor Smith during a January 23, 2021 game in Trenton. Trenton won the game 41-38.

 Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

It's hard to believe that January is winding down for area basketball teams.

However, there's still a lot more games to play before district and regional tournaments. 

Here's a look at how the Tioga, Trenton, Alexander, Ray and Williston Trinity Christian teams did over the Jan. 14 through Jan. 15 weekend. 

  • The Tioga Pirates boys basketball team defeated Alexander 57-51 on Jan. 15.
  • The Comet-Crusaders lost 46-38 to Ray girls basketball on Jan. 15.
  • The Tioga girls basketball team lost 42-38 to Parshall on Jan. 15. 
  • Trenton boys basketball lost 47-40 to Powers Lake on Jan. 15. 
  • Trenton girls won 53-36 over Mandaree on Jan. 14 but lost 47-41 to Divide County on Jan. 15. 

