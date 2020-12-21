As the first week of game action for area high school teams concludes, here’s a look at how teams did from Thursday, Dec. 17 through Saturday, Dec. 19.
Williston High School
Girls basketball lost a game each to Bismarck High School Century. On Dec. 18 they lost 94-22 against Bismarck High and on Dec. 19 they lost to Century 95-27.
Boys basketball lost its Dec. 18 match against Bismarck High 107-48 and also lost its Dec. 19 match against Century 81-53.
Boys hockey won its Dec. 19 game against Bismarck High after an incredible shootout.
Girls hockey lost 4-1 against Mandan on Dec. 18 and 9-0 against the Bismarck Blizzard on Dec. 19.
Boys swimming and diving finished fifth at the Bismarck High-Legacy Invite from Dec. 18-19 (according to the WDA website).
Boys wrestling lost to Bismarck High and Bismarck St. Mary’s on Dec. 19 (according to the WDA website).
Watford City
Boys basketball lost 99-20 against Century on Dec. 18 and 103-25 on Dec. 19 against Bismarck.
Girls basketball lost 60-55 against Century on Dec. 18 and won 64-62 against Bismarck High on Dec. 19.
Ray High School
Boys basketball won 52-36 against Lewis and Clark on Dec. 17 and lost 55-51 on Dec. 18 against Stanley.
Girls basketball lost 48-43 against Powers Lake on Dec. 19.
Tioga High School
Boys basketball lost 62-21 against Stanley on Dec. 17 and lost 66-61 against Lewis and Clark on Dec. 18.
Girls basketball lost 60-36 against Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood on Dec. 18.
Trenton High School
Boys basketball lost to Des Lacs-Burlington 37-34 on Dec. 19.
Girls basketball is on a three-game winning streak after winning 68-39 against Nedrose on Dec. 17 and 40-31 against Surrey on Dec. 18