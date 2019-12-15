On Saturday, Dec. 14, a host of Williston High School sports teams were in action.
- In hockey, the WHS girls lost to Jamestown at home, 4-1, and the Coyote boys team was also defeated by Jamestown 6-5.
- In boys swimming, the Coyotes took fourth in the Williston Sprint Meet, their first competition of the winter season.
- In basketball, the WHS girls team traveled to Legacy where they were beaten by the Sabers 79-34. Meanwhile, the Coyote boys team also lost to Legacy, 62-53.
- In wrestling, the Coyotes finished in 33rd place at the Rapid City Invite in South Dakota.