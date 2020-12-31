Williston High School and Watford City High School ended a busy week and ended 2020 game play with high and low notes.
It has been a strenuous year for all school in the year including athletic teams. However, after returning to competition on Dec. 14 and concluding 2020 game play either last week or this week, area teams started a successful run in the winter sports season regardless of wins and losses.
This last week, the only schools to have games were Williston and Watford City.
Williston teams walked away with several losses but Watford City girls basketball continued its winning streak after defeating high ranking Legacy 56-53.
Watford City High School
Girls and boys basketball both played this week for Watford City.
Boys basketball lost 102-34 against Bismarck Legacy on Dec. 29 while the girls team clinched a 56-53 win over Legacy the same day.
Girls basketball
It was a close game between Legacy and Watford City.
Legacy had a decent lead in the game during the first half finishing with 31 points over Watford City's 22.
That lead was short lived for Legacy. Watford City bounced back scoring 34 points in the second half and narrowly defeating Legacy by three points.
Overall, Watford City shot better than Legacy and had more defensive rebounds, but Legacy had more points on the paint and more offensive rebounds.
In the end, Watford City showed what they were capable of and after also ending winning streaks for Bismarck High School and Minot High School they have a chance at making it far this season.
Williston High School
This was a bad week for Williston basketball and hockey.
The girls basketball team had back to back games on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30 and lost both games.
Additionally, the girls hockey team played Dec. 29 and Dec. 30 and lost both games (0-7 against Fargo Davies and 1-6 against Jamestown).
Boys basketball lost its Dec. 30 game to Legacy 81-45 and boys hockey ended its two-game winning streak after losing to Jamestown 6-3 on Dec. 30.
Girls basketball
The Lady Coyotes fell to Bismarck St. Mary's 41-50 on Dec. 29. Before tip off, both teams boasted a losing streak and based on the box score it was truly Williston's best shot at a win.
St. Mary's was in a four-game losing slump while Williston only lost three games since the season opened.
But during the game, Williston had fewer turnovers (although it was still 27 turnovers compared to St. Mary's 28), and they had significantly more points in the point (20-14).
It doesn't stop there for Williston because the Lady Coyotes shot better than St. Mary's from the three-point range and overall.
However, St. Mary's got the better of Williston and walked away with more assists, more steals and more rebounds.
When Williston played Legacy, that was a different story. Legacy only had one loss given to them by Watford City just a day before the Williston match up.
Legacy was able to regain its momentum and hand Williston its fifth loss this season (the final score was 78-27).
When it comes down it, Legacy shot better than Williston, something they were able to do early on in the game when the Lady Sabers finished the first quarter 48-14.
If Williston wants a win, they have to consistently and effectively shoot better. That has been one of the team's weak spots. They can also boost their scoring if they can rebound more balls and get more possessions.