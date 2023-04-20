featured Weather wipes out many sporting events in Williams County; some rescheduled By Brendan Saunders bsaunders@willistonherald Brendan Saunders Journalist Author email Apr 20, 2023 Apr 20, 2023 Updated 25 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A slow start to spring is something that is not new to Williston residents, and something that athletic departments prepare for when spring season rolls around.The recent cold weather Wednesday and Thursday forced many schedule changes at Williams County high schools. Many of the affected games have been rescheduled. Williston High School schedule changesThursday's gamesBoys track at Bismarck, canceled Baseball (varsity & JV) at Minot, canceled Softball vs, Sidney, canceled Friday's gamesGirls track at Bismarck, canceled Boys golf at Minot, canceled Baseball at St. Mary's, canceledJV softball at Minot, rescheduled to April 27Saturday's gamesJV baseball at Legacy, canceledBoys golf at Minot, canceled Williston Trinity ChristianThursday's track meet at Savage Invitational, canceledDoubtful to attend Sidney Invitational on Saturday Williston State CollegeWednesday's doubleheader vs. Dakota College at Bottineau, canceledWatford CityBoys and girls varsity track in Watford City, canceledBoys golf at Bismarck, rescheduled to May 4Ray High SchoolBoys track at Bismarck, canceled Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Meteorology Baseball Golf Softball Brendan Saunders Journalist Author email Follow Brendan Saunders Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments Most Popular WHS graduate Tyler Liffrig officiates Frozen Four championship hockey game FEMA provides $18.4 million to North Dakota Williams County theater expands 'End of the Rope' premiere EPA publishes 30th annual U.S. greenhouse gas inventory Cramer leads Republican pushback against EPA proposal Williston State College students win awards at N.D. leadership conference Winter Storm Watch in effect in northwest North Dakota Amtrak train collision with passenger vehicle near Williston kills 2, injures 1 With railroad fatalities on the rise, North Dakota officials urge driver caution at crossings Burgum signs bill expanding scholarship program to apprenticeships