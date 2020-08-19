High temps and gusts told a tale of bad luck for the Williston High School girls golf team after placing seventh out of 10 schools Tuesday, Aug. 18 at the Bismarck Invite at the Tom O’Leary Golf Course.
Although the Lady Coyotes placed seventh just as they did in the first tournament on Aug. 17, their scores individually and as a team were slightly higher.
But they weren’t alone.
Every team had a tougher time at the Bismarck Invite compared to the Jamestown Invite, as team scores were fairly higher at Bismarck, which could be because of the weather.
“High heat, tricked up pins and swirling winds played havoc with our inexperienced Lady Coyotes,” said head coach Tony Carmichael.
Some teams’ scores only went up by a few strokes, but other teams’ scores went up by double digit numbers.
The highest increase was for St. Mary's, as its team score went up 41 strokes compared to Monday’s score (380 to 421).
The smallest increase in scores was from Bismarck and Legacy, who’s scores only increased by one stroke each.
But despite the weather, the girls still lead individually starting with junior Carrie Carmichael.
Following a solid performance in the team’s season-opening invite Monday, Carrie, working with a 72 par, led the Lady Coyotes and finished second overall, by shooting an 83. This is an improvement in rank for Carrie, who on Monday tied for third with Jamestown senior Kyra Vogel. But on Monday, Carrie shot a 79. Vogel did not participate in the Bismarck Invite.
The only golfer who finished with a better tally than Carrie’s was Century’s Hannah Herbal, who shot a 79 in Bismarck. Herbal finished first at the Jamestown Invite Monday after shooting 69.
Sophomore Sam Grasser finished with the second-best tally for Williston (103), and Scout Graham and Tegan Graham followed with a 105 and 106, respectively. Karrin Rustand and Lucy Esperum rounded out Williston’s squad with a 116 and 126, respectively.
Overall, Century finished in first place (354), followed by Minot who only finished behind Century by one stroke and Mandan finished third (367).
Williston’s team score was 397, 18 more than its 379 score Monday. In overall standings, based on teams’ scores from the first two invites, Williston is in seventh place with an average of 388.