Check out what this week looks like for WDA teams, including Williston High School.
BaseballWDA baseball teams will see a lot of innings over the next few weeks, weather permitting, as teams scramble to to face each opponent at least once before postseason play.
A busy week begins on Monday, May 2 with St. Mary’s hosting Williston.
Then on May 6, the Coyotes host Dickinson at Aafedt Stadium.
The last time Williston played was April 21. They split a doubleheader with Dickinson.
TennisWDA girls’ tennis coaches voted Minot, Legacy and St. Mary’s as the top three WDA teams heading into the season. So far that assessment is spot on.
All three teams are unbeaten in conference play with a month of play remaining.
As for Williston, the last time the Lady Coyotes played was April 26 when they lost 7-2 against Dickinson.
The Lady Coyotes look for their first win this season on May 5 when they take on Jamestown.
The team will also play in Valley City on May 6 and at Century on May 7.
SoftballDickinson enters May sitting atop the WDA softball standings.
The Lady Midgets boast a 14-0 overall record and 6-0 conference record.
However, there teams still very much in contention for the top spot.
Among them are Bismarck High and Minot. Both have just one loss in league play. Jamestown and Legacy are also in the hunt for a top three finish.
There are still plenty of games remaining, weather permitting, and Williston still has time to turn its season around.
The Lady Coyotes lost six of their last games (all doubleheaders against three conference teams).
Their last loss was against Minot on April 30.
They lost 30-2 in the first game then 19-3 in the second.
However, as the WDA stated on its website, there are still plenty of games to be played.
Next up for Williston is a May 3 home game against Dickinson starting at 4:30 p.m.
They also play May 5 in Mandan and May 6-7 at the Fargo Tournament.
SoccerMinot and Bismarck High have emerged as the top two teams in the WDA so far this spring.
Both are 5-0-0 in WDA play and in hot pursuit of the conference regular season title.
Another battle is brewing just below in the standings as two points currently separates third place sixth.
Legacy and Jamestown have nine while Mandan and Century have seven.
Williston girls soccer is looking for their first conference win as a varsity team.
The Lady Coyotes host Legacy May 3 starting at 7:30, then travel to St. Mary’s on May 5.
GolfWeather permitting, the 2022 boys golf season will tee off on Saturday, May 7 with the Dickinson Invite.
Mandan will then host the second meet on Tuesday, May 10.
Williston will be in Dickinson on May 7.
Track and FieldThe Williston High School boys and girls track and field teams have kept busy during the spring-winter storms, and this week will be no exception.
Girls varsity will be in Bismarck on May 3.
Then on May 6, the high school boys and girls teams will be at Legends Field for a home invite while varsity girl members travel to Sioux Falls for a two-day invitational.