The volleyball season is officially underway for the Western Dakota Association teams, as all 11 teams started practices for the season on Monday, August 16.
Bismarck Century comes into the season as the defending WDA, Western Region Tournament and Class A champions.
The other teams in the WDA will have some catching up to do to match Century, but a long season awaits each team.
Both Watford City and Williston will be among other WDA competitors on Friday, August 27 and Saturday, August 28, when WDA teams will compete in the Bismarck Public Schools Invite.
The first home game for Watford City High School’s volleyball team is on Tuesday, September 7, when the Lady Wolves host Bismarck Legacy, according to the WDA website.
Watford City has a bit of a gap after that first home game, though. The next home games are on Thursday, September 23 against Bismarck High School and on Thursday, September 30 against Turtle Mountain Community High School.
Williston High School’s volleyball team’s first home game is a bit later; the Lady Coyotes will host Watford City on Tuesday, September 14, according to the WDA website.
Williston actually has a three-game home stretch for their first home games. After the game on September 14, Williston also hosts Mandan on Thursday, September 16, and the Lady Coyotes host Bismarck High School on Saturday, September 18.
The Lady Coyotes finished 0-19 overall last year, but they have a lot of returning players that have that extra varsity experience for this season.
Watford City also has some good, experienced players returning after a 6-15 overall season last year.