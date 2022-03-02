Coyotes logo (copy)

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WDA boys’ swimmers and divers will head to West Fargo for the North Dakota state championships this weekend.

The tournament starts Friday, March 4 and picks back up again on Saturday, March 5.

Minot is the defending state champion and favorite to repeat, according to the WDA website.

Additionally, Bismarck High, Century and Williston are also in the running for a top five finish.

The Coyotes had an excellent WDA tournament turnout.

They placed third and overall every who competed performed well. In fact, the last few tournaments and duals that the Coyotes were in toward the end of the season produced some of their best times.

Still, all the WDA teams in the tournament will face some strong competition coming out of the East.

Friday, March 4

ND State Championships, West Fargo

Diving Prelims: 12:30 pm

Swim Events: 3:30 pm

Saturday, March 5

ND State Championships, West Fargo

Diving Semifinals: 10:45 am

Swimming/Diving Finals: 1:15 pm

Tags

Load comments