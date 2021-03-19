Winter sports have played out their seasons, leaving the door open for spring sports to now get going and start up.
As the spring sports teams start to practice and play out their first competitions, now is a good time to look back at which winter teams were the best-of-the-best.
Bismarck High was able to defend its state dual championship, and the team had individual wrestlers defend their own state titles as well.
In the gymnastics realm, Dickinson reigned supreme once again: The team defended its gymnastics crown for the sixth straight year.
Minot High School has its own championship team that is riding a streak of state titles, as the boys swim-dive team are state champions for the fourth year in a row.
Last but certainly not least, the Bismarck Century girls basketball team had yet another dominant season, remaining undefeated anc capturing their third state title in four years.
Looking ahead, with spring sports rapidly approaching, a lot of excitement will be shared going into the competitions.
Last year, spring sports didn’t have a season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so these athletes will be getting to finally have a season in their respective sport.
Track and field has already started for some, but according to the Western Dakota Association, track meets in Jamestown and Bismarck, scheduled for Saturday, March 20, will kick off the season for some schools.
Williston High School was one of the teams that already started its season, when the Coyotes hosted a meet on March 12.
Aside from track and field, a lot of other sports are getting ready to get their seasons started: Baseball, softball, girls’ tennis, girls’ soccer and boys’ golf.
Practices for all those sports will begin later this month, and the first competitions will begin at the start of April.