The Western Dakota Association released its preseason boys' tennis coaches poll and Williston ranks sixth out of seven teams. 

Teams received six points for a first place vote; five points for second place; four for third place; three for fourth place; two for fifth place; and one for sixth.

Coaches did not include their teams in voting, and the poll was conducted by Matt Mullally, the WDA executive secretary.

Williston received 16 points and just two points separated them from fifth place. 

Here's how the poll breaks down: 

  • Just one point is all that separated Minot from Legacy in the poll. The Magi received 34 points and four first place votes. Legacy received 33 points and the three other first place votes.
  • Century was third in voting with 23 points.
  • Just two points separated the next three teams. Mandan received 18; Jamestown, 17; and Williston, 16. Bismarck High rounded out the poll with six points.

This year marks the 47th WDA season for boys tennis and it kicks off on Friday, Aug. 20 for several teams including Williston. 

Minot is again hosting its annual Round Robin Tourney on Saturday, Aug. 21.

Later on this season, the West Region Tournament will be held in Minot from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2. 

Then, the state tournament will be in Grand Forks from Oct. 7 through Oct. 9. 

