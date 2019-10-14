Due to heavy snow in the Jamestown area, the 2019 WDA Regionals has been moved to the Heart River Golf Course, in Dickinson. The meet is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 15, starting at 1 p.m. CST.
Cross country
