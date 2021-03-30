The Western Dakota Association released its preseason baseball poll Monday, March 29, and Minot is the pick to win this year’s conference title, according to WDA coaches.
Dickinson was second in voting with Legacy finishing third.
Two-time defending state champion Century was fourth followed by Mandan, Williston, Bismarck High, Jamestown, St. Mary's and Watford City.
According to a press release from the WDA, in 2019 the Magicians finished runner-up to Bismarck Century in the Class A Tournament.
Originally, during that season, Minot entered the tournament as a No. 4 seed from the West and Century was the No. 3 seed from the West.
Williston was the No. 1 seed from the WDA and won the WDA Championship over Dickinson in 2019.
The Coyotes then appeared in the Class A Tournament but lost to Shanely in the quarterfinal.
The 2020 season was canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, the baseball season begins on Tuesday, April 6, weather permitting.
Teams will again play home and away doubleheaders this spring, according to the WDA. One of the doubleheaders will count in the conference standings.
Teams will play 18 conference games this season.
Other Notes
- This marks the 21st season of WDA play.
- The conference has won five of the past six Class A titles.
- Century became the first team to win back-to-back Class A titles (2018-19).
- Williston is the defending WDA regular season and postseason champion.
- The WDA Tournament will be hosted by Dickinson, May 27-29.
- The Class A Tournament is hosted by Mandan, June 3-5.