The 2020 Western Dakota Association Class A Volleyball Tournament kicks off Tuesday, Nov. 10 with eight schools competing at the higher seeds home site.
The top eight seeds in order are Bismarck Century High School, Mandan High School, Jamestown High School, Bismarck High School, Bismarck Legacy High School, Bismarck St. Mary's, Minot High School and Watford City High School.
Minot and Watford City qualified for the tournament after winning play-in matches on Thursday, Nov. 5.
Minot defeated Williston 3-0, and Watford City defeated Dickinson 3-0.
On Tuesday, Watford City will play at Century; Legacy will play at Bismarck High; Minot will play at Mandan; and Bismarck St. Mary's will play at Jamestown.
All games are expected to start at 7 p.m. but that is subject to change as a result of weather or other issues, according to the WDA.
Additionally, unlike in previous years when the top eight seeds met in one tournament location, WDA officials said in a press release that they moved a majority of the tournament matches to the home site of the higher seeded teams to limit the amount of contact among everyone in attendance.
Whichever teams win the quarterfinal will advance to the semi final round on Nov. 12, which will also be hosted at the higher seeded school.
The two consolation matches will also be held on Nov. 12 at the higher seeded school. Start times for the semi final round and consolation matches are still to be determined.
The championship game is at 5 p.m. on Nov. 14. The two state qualifier matches are also on Nov. 14, one at 11 a.m. and one at 2 p.m.
Those three matches will be held at Bismarck Legacy High School.