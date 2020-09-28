The Western Dakota Association approved changes to the postseason tournament format for boys soccer in an attempt to reduce the ongoing health risks associated with COVID-19, according to a press release sent out on Sept. 28.
WDA Tournament matches in boys’ soccer, which are scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 3, will be held at the venue of the higher tournament seed.
At first, the final three tournament matches were going to take place in Mandan (Dakota Community Bank and Trust Field at Dacotah Centennial Park), according to the press release, but now WDA officials decided to have three host sites on the final tournament day to limit the amount of contact among teams, game officials and spectators.
In addition to that, admission for tournament matches will be limited to adhere to health department requirements or guidelines, and a limited number of vouchers to attend matches will be given to the participating schools.
Bismarck High, Bismarck Century, Bismarck Legacy, Dickinson, Jamestown, Mandan, Minot High and Williston will be competing in the tournament.
This is the first time eight soccer teams are competing in the 16 years that the WDA has conducted a postseason tournament.
Below is the tournament schedule and format as of right now. It is subject to change.
2020 WDA Boy’s Soccer Tournament
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Play-in Matches
No. 8 Williston @ No. 5 Dickinson, 5 p.m. CT/4 p.m. MT (Biesiot Activities Complex)
No. 7 Mandan @ No. 6 Jamestown, 6 p.m. (Jamestown Rotary Field)
Saturday, Oct. 3
State Qualifiers
Winner of the 8/5 play-in match @ No. 4 Minot, 1 p.m. (Duane Carlson Stadium)
Winner of the 6/7 play-in match @ No. 3 Bismarck Legacy, 2 p.m. (MDU Resources Community Bowl)
Championship
No. 2 Bismarck Century @ No. 1 Bismarck High, 4:30 p.m. (MDU Resources Community Bowl)
*The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, based on regular season finish in the WDA standings, automatically qualify for the ND State Boys Tournament