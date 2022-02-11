WHS boys hockey

Williston's goalie Mason Haugenoe, No. 1, and Williston's Riley Erickson, No. 2, try to stop Mandan from scoring during a Jan. 7 game.

 Photo courtesy of the WDA

The boys hockey season is nearing an end, yet despite having three WDA games on Feb. 10, little was decided in terms of postseason seeding.

The WDA reported on its website that Minot clinched at least a share of the WDA regular season title with a victory over Legacy.

Jamestown, meanwhile, blanked Williston and can clinch a share of the WDA title with Minot if it can defeat Bismarck High on Friday, Feb. 11.

Century rallied from a 2-0 deficit to win at Bottineau-Rugby.

The win assured the Patriots will finish no worse than sixth.

Just three more regular season games remain.

Seeding for the postseason won’t be finalized until after the Dickinson-Williston matchup on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The last time the Coyotes met the Midgets on the ice was the first game of the season on November 30, 2021.

Williston defeated Dickinson 4-3.

Right now, the Coyotes are on a two-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, Dickinson snapped a four game losing streak with a win over Hazen-Beulah on Feb. 8.

Williston hosts Dickinson on Feb. 12. The puck drops at 3:30 p.m. at the Agri.

It’s the final game of the season for boys hockey.

The WDA regional tournament is Feb. 17 through Feb. 19 and the state tournament is Feb. 24 through Feb. 26.

