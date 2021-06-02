Watford City softball_Madison Spacher

Madison Spacher, No. 18 for the Watford City High School softball team, throws a pitch during a May 24 game against the Williston High School softball team.

 Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

Watford City High School’s Madison Spacher recently received some postseason honors for her performances during the softball season.

Spacher was named to the All Western Dakota Association Team, which was released earlier this week, and she was the only Watford City player named to the list.

Selections for the team were based on voting by the conference coaches.

Whether it was in the field or at the plate, Spacher was able to impact the game for the Lady Wolves. She was a good pitcher who could throw hard, and she was able to get on base really well too.

Here is a full list of the athletes who were named to the All-WDA Team.

Bismarck High: Paige Hanson, Logan Gronberg, Ashlee Potter

Bismarck Century: Maddy Zander, Brooklyn Morris, Malee Wittenberg

Bismarck Legacy: Tori Olson

Dickinson: Taya Hopfauf, Jenna Decker, Reese Hauck, Ava Jahner

Jamestown: Katie Falk, Ella Roaldson, Jenna Fischer

Mandan: Andi Borchers, Sydney Gustavsson

Minot: Abby Barnum, Paige Ackerman

Watford City: Madison Spacher

