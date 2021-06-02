Watford City High School’s Madison Spacher recently received some postseason honors for her performances during the softball season.
Spacher was named to the All Western Dakota Association Team, which was released earlier this week, and she was the only Watford City player named to the list.
Selections for the team were based on voting by the conference coaches.
Whether it was in the field or at the plate, Spacher was able to impact the game for the Lady Wolves. She was a good pitcher who could throw hard, and she was able to get on base really well too.
Here is a full list of the athletes who were named to the All-WDA Team.
Bismarck High: Paige Hanson, Logan Gronberg, Ashlee Potter
Bismarck Century: Maddy Zander, Brooklyn Morris, Malee Wittenberg
Bismarck Legacy: Tori Olson
Dickinson: Taya Hopfauf, Jenna Decker, Reese Hauck, Ava Jahner
Jamestown: Katie Falk, Ella Roaldson, Jenna Fischer
Mandan: Andi Borchers, Sydney Gustavsson
Minot: Abby Barnum, Paige Ackerman
Watford City: Madison Spacher