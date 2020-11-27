The Watford City High School football team’s season may not have gone the way the Wolves wanted it to, but one player is not done collecting postseason awards.
Sophomore Jason Hogue, who was a running back on offense and a linebacker on defense, was named to the North Dakota High School Athletic Association All-State Second Team.
Since he made the Second Team, he was not listed for a specific position, but he earned the spot on the team. Every player who made the All-State teams were voted there by the Division AA coaches.
Being only a sophomore, Hogue is a good sign on things to come in the next couple years for Watford City, both for him personally and the team.
He could make nice runs and plays as a running back, but he did just as well as a linebacker, being able to drop into coverage or make a lot of tackles around the field, both of which earned him the coaches’ votes to make the team.
Hogue was the only Watford City player to make All-State, and this award is not the only postseason recognition he has received.
For the Division AA West Region All-Conference team, Hogue made it, along with teammates Brett Rowe and Dakota Cluchie, as well as honorable mentions Ethan Arnegard, Andrew Neilson and Rylee Boomer.
As for the Division AA All-State Team at large, Bismarck St. Mary’s dominated the list, having at least one player from each position voted to the All-State First Team, as well as having one player be named to the Second Team.
Bismarck St. Mary’s also had the athlete of the year and coach of the year: Cullen Curl, a senior running back, won the athlete of the year honors, and head coach Dan Smekar received the coach of the year honors.
Considering that the All-State list was dominated by (mainly) one team, Hogue’s place on there, as a sophomore, is certainly respectable and worthy of recognition, especially considering that he has two more years to get even better and make more of an impression.