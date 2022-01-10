The 2021-2022 Watford City wrestling team

The 2021-2022 Watford City wrestling team. 

 Photo from the NDHSAA website

The Watford City High School wrestling team held its own at the Bismarck Rotary on Friday, Jan. 7 and Saturday, Jan. 8.

The rotary hosted nearly 30 teams from Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota, and Watford City, as a team, placed 24th with 26.5 team points.

Although no individual wrestlers placed in any of the weight classes, some Watford City wrestlers picked up multiple wins in their respective brackets.

In the 106 weight class, Stran Sorenson picked up two wins, and in the 120 class, Ike Boekleman won three matches.

Brier Arnegard won three matches in the 132 weight class, and Beau Matson won a pair of matches in the 195 weight class.

Rounding out the team, Conner Quintero won a pair of matches in the 195 class, and Nivon Hayes won a pair of matches in the 285 weight class.

The next competition for Watford City is on Tuesday, Jan. 13 on the road against Turtle Mountain Community High School, according to the Western Dakota Association website.

