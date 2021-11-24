The Watford City Wolves opened their season with two losses following a home dual on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
The Wolves lost to Legacy 47-36 and lost to Killdeer 48-35 (the Killdeer dual was non-conference).
Although the Wolves lost to Legacy, its still a promising sign for their season.
When Watford City sparred against Legacy last year, they lost 45-18.
That’s a big gap between the scores.
This time around, Watford City shrunk that gap significantly.
Watford City also had more individual wins compared to last year’s dual (six wins this year compared to four last year).
Wyatt Boekelman, Isaac Boekelman, Brier Arnegard, Beau Mattoon, Brandon Rorex and Nivon Hayes picked up wins for Watford City.
Here’s a look at how Watford City and Legacy did:
106: Wyatt Boekelman, Watford City, won by forfeit
113: Nicolas Enzminger, Legacy, over James Rasmussen, Watford City, by pin, :29
120: Joey Enzminger, Legacy, over Stran Sorenson, Watford City, by technical fall, 4:00
126: Izaak Boekelman, Watford City, over Jimmy Shar, Legacy, by pin, 3:44
132: Brier Arnegard, Watford City, over Aleiya Cullinan, Legacy, by pin, 1:33
138: Cannon Bertch, Legacy, over Zane Wagoner, Watford City, by pin, 5:42
145: Jesse Thompson, Legacy, over Eli Leppell, Watford City, by pin, :41
152: Isaac Mitchell, Legacy, over Josh Chavez, Watford City, by pin, 2:40
160: Tim Kadrmas, Legacy, over Cash Fladland, Watford City, by pin, 2:34
170: Draken Stugelmeyer, Legacy, over Jason Hogue, Watford City, by pin, 2:33
182: Weston Snyder, Legacy, over Hunter Barlow, Watford City, by pin, 1:31
195: Beau Matson, Watford City, over Ethan Mitchell, Legacy, by pin, 1:19
220: Brandon Rorex, Watford City, over Kameron Lund, Legacy, by pin, 2:00
285: Nivon Hayes, Watford City, over Treyson Renken, Legacy, by pin, 5:50
Overall, the WDA 2021-2022 wrestling season is officially underway.
Aside from the Watford City and Legacy dual, defending state and WDA champs Bismarck High defeated St. Mary’s.
Upcoming matches include the Mandan Triangular and the Turtle Mountain Community High School dual against Bismarck High on Dec. 2 and the Sidney, Montana Tournament and Mandan Lions Tournament on Dec 3 and Dec. 4.
Watford City will be competing at the Sidney Invite.