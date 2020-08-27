Watford City High School and Williston High School ranked last in the annual Western Dakota Association preseason volleyball coaches poll.
The poll, which was released in a press release Thursday, Aug. 27, was conducted by Matt Mullally, the WDA executive secretary.
According to the press release, teams received nine points for a first place vote; eight for a second place vote; seven for third place; six for fourth place; five for fifth place; four for sixth place; three for seventh place; two for eighth place and one for ninth place.
Watford City placed ninth, just before Williston with 18 points. Williston was 10th with 12 points.
Coaches did not include their team in voting and neither did WDA member TMCHS Belcourt because they are not participating this year as a result of COVID-19 health concerns. It is unclear when the program will begin participating again in WDA matches, according to the press release.
How other schools ranked
This is the 38th season of WDA/West Region play and there are 10 schools (not including TMCHS Belcourt) participating in conference play this season.
And according to the press release, Century once again is the top pick by conference coaches to win the regular season league volleyball title.
They are the defending WDA and West Region Tournament champion and in total received nine first place votes to go along with 80 points in preseason voting.
Jamestown came in second with one first place vote and 71 points, just like they did in last year’s preseason poll. They ended up placing second after the 2019 season as well.
Bismarck High was third in voting with 62 points; Mandan was fourth with 57 points; Legacy was fifth with 54 points; St. Mary's was sixth with 35 points; Dickinson was seventh with 31 points; and Minot was eighth with 30 points.
Season changes
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, regular season play has been confined to only WDA matches and the number of spectators will be limited, according to the press release.
That means in-season tournaments have been scheduled and as of right now postseason tournaments remain in place.
In addition to WDA changes, the North Dakota High School Athletic Association released its own guidelines and sport specific recommendations for fall sports including volleyball.
Those guidelines include:
- Limit number of participants to a pre-match meeting (one coach, one captain). No handshakes will be allowed and physical distancing rules will be enforced. Pre-match meetings should take place away from the scorer's table if possible.
- No switching of team benches unless it has been determined there is a clear disadvantage on one side of the court.
- Eliminate the option of choice of side during the deciding set coin toss. Maintain physical distance during the conference.
- R2 will maintain physical distancing during the substitution procedure.
- Coach/official and player/official conferences will be allowed but all physical distancing guidelines will be enforced.
- Only essential personnel at the scorers table. Visiting team’s bookkeeper will not be allowed unless it is to be the official libero tracker.
- No handshakes prior to or after the match.
- Face covering will be permitted by players, coaches, bench personnel and officials.
- Electronic whistles will be allowed.
Also, Williston and St. Mary’s have new coaches. Kate Cote is the new bench boss at Williston while Erica Trom is in charge at St. Mary's.
The West Region Tournament is scheduled for Nov. 12-14 in Watford City. The Class A Tournament is in Fargo, Nov. 19-21.