featured Watford City, Williston High School boys track teams compete in MAB Club Boys Meet By Brendan Saunders bsaunders@willistonherald.com Brendan Saunders Journalist Author email Apr 28, 2023 Apr 28, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Williston High School finished seventh with 27 total points in the meet. WDA Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Watford City and Williston High School boys track and field teams traveled to Manden on Thursday to compete in the Manden Athletic Boosters Club Boys Meet.The two teams competed against seven other schools, and each team saw a number of personal bests be broken by their athletes.Bismarck Legacy placed first with 151 team points. Williston placed seventh with 27 team points, and Watford City placed eighth, one point shy of tying Williston.Final results100 meters4. Isiah St. Romain 11.21a (Williston)19. Prince Teghen 12.25a (Williston)19. Colter Azbell 12.25a (Williston)27. Dylan Hoglund 12.40a (Williston)28. James Rasmussen 12.63a (Watford City)30. Chase Cutshall 13.02a (Watford City)200 meters12. Jasiah Norton 25.03a (Watford City)14. James Rasmussen 25.72a (Watford City)17. Chase Cutshall 27.10a (Watford City)400 meters9. JD Williams 53.69a (Williston)13. Parker Schuster 54.47a (Watford City)15. Malaki Sik 55.53a (Williston)16. Aaron Cutshall 55.67a (Watford City)21. Landon Stahura 56.10a (Williston)22. Blake Johnson56.27a (Williston)24. Tanner Edwards 57.04a (Watford City)29. Levi Musser 58.43a (Watford City)800 meters14. Owen Cowan 2:14.86a (Williston)1,600 meters7. Logan Ackman 4:42.31a (Williston)10. Owen Cowan4:45.89a (Williston)18. Dehico Bocanegra To 4:56.07a (Watford City)20. Adam March 5:13.38a (Williston)21. Zachary Tomlinson 5:25.01a (Watford City)3,200 meters8. Adam March 11:26.17a (Williston)300m hurdles2. Ethan Dennis 41.19a (Watford City)11. Tanner Edwards 43.66a (Watford City)17. Dante Leguizamon 49.17a (Williston)18. Aiden Zugg 50.63a (Williston)Shot put31. Thaydan Arnold 35-08.00 (Watford City)33. Ayden Domerese 35-02.00 (Watford City)36. Hunter Barlow 34-03.00 (Watford City)Discus24. Thaydan Arnold 105-03 (Watford City)28. Hunter Barlow 101-01 (Watford City)32. Ayden Domerese 83-06 (Watford City)Javelin1. Ty Wiedrich 163-00 (Williston)16. Hunter Barlow 110-08 (Watford City)Long jump25. Dexter Yohan 18-06.00 (Williston)30. Ethan Thomas 17-09.00 (Williston)31. Leo Predonzan 17-03.50 (Watford City)32. Brycin O'Dell 16-05.00 (Williston) Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Athletics Hunting Games And Toys Brendan Saunders Journalist Author email Follow Brendan Saunders Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments Most Popular Kum & Go, Solar Transport acquired by Maverik Hoeven seeks more US domestic oil production Williston Police Dept. drug bust leads to arrest Williston State College baseball win streak climbs to six; Shopbell continues to shine Williston school district boundary discussion meetings: April 26 and 27 Amtrak train collision with passenger vehicle near Williston kills 2, injures 1 Rep. Zooey Zephyr banned from speaking on Montana House floor Williston State College softball team splits weekend series Williston Police Department investigates threats at Trinity Christian School Watford City baseball team earns third nonconference win of the season