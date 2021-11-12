Purchase Access

The Watford City High School volleyball team lost their first-round game in the West Region Tournament on Thursday, Nov. 1.

The Lady Wolves fell in three sets to Bismarck High School, losing the sets by scores of 25-15, 25-10 and 25-14.

Despite the loss, Watford City played well.

Offensively, Madison Spacher led the team with nine kills. Jessica Mogen added four kills, and Gracen Breitbach and Maycee Garmann each had one kill.

Kymber McGorman led the team with 11 assists. Spacher added three assists, and Mogen and Messina Garmann each had two assists.

Mogen led the team on defense as well, recording 14 digs. Lexi Moberg added eight digs, and McGormann and Akira Hogue each had five. Spacher and Jordyn Pedersen each added one dig.

Spacher led the team with 2.5 blocks, Mogen had one block and Garmann had half a block. McGorman and Mogen each had one service ace as well.

Watford City isn’t done in the tournament. The Lady Wolves have a consolation game against Mandan on Friday, Nov. 12.

