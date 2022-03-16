Watford City Logo (copy)

The Watford City High School logo.

The Watford City track and field teams were in Williston on March 11 for the first meet of the season.

The Wolves finished third in the girls varsity competition, and second in the boys varsity competition.

Boys Track and FieldThe Wolves finished second overall, bringing home 89 points.

They also had several stand-out athletes who performed incredibly well.

First, in the 60 meter dash, Dakota Cluchie finished second with a time of 7.45 seconds.

Right behind him was Ethan Dennis who finished third running it in 7.57 seconds.

Rylee Boomer and Aaron Cutshall placed fifth and sixth, respectively, and Josiah Rojas placed eighth.

Cluchie placed first in the 200 meter dash.

He finished in 24.36 seconds.

Boomer placed sixth, Calvin Garmann placed ninth and Rojas placed 13th.

In the 400 meter dash, Dennis placed third while Garmann placed fifth and Evander Long placed 10th.

Parker Schuster placed fifth in the 800 meter dash, finishing in 2 minutes and 21.36 seconds.

Jasiah Norton, Levi Musser, Rojas and Boomer placed second in the 4x200 meter relay while Cutshall, Boomer, Garmann and Dennis placed third in the 4x400 relay.

Nivon Hayes placed fifth in shot put.

Cluchie, Cutshall and Garmann placed fourth, fifth and sixth in the long jump; and Cutshall placed first in the triple jump.

Girls Track and Field

The Lady Wolves, competing against Dickinson and Williston, placed last with 48 points.

Despite finishing last, the Lady Wolves excelled in several events.

For example, Jaelyn Ogle and Madison Spacher dominated the 400 meter dash.

Ogle placed first in the event, running it in 1 minute and 5.72 seconds.

Spacher was right behind Ogle, placing second and finishing the race in 1 minute and 5.77 seconds.

In the same event, Savanna Olson finished fifth and Darielle Ceynar finished sixth.

Katie Olson performed well in the 800 meter dash.

She was the only Watford City runner to place, and placed fifth finishing in 2 minutes and 44.71 seconds.

Katie Olson was also the only competitor in the 1600 meter run.

She finished her race in 6 minutes and 3.40 seconds, her personal best this season.

Watford City also placed in the high jump and long jump.

Kymber-Lee McGorman placed fourth in the high jump (4-05.00) earning her first personal best this season.

She also placed fifth in the long jump (13-10.00) earning her second personal best this season.



