The Watford City boys and girls track teams had several individual athletes place in the top five in different events during the April 1 home track meet.
It was the second meet of the season for the teams, but the first outdoor meet.
Overall, the girls team placed 137.5 points and the boys team finished fifth with 39 points.
Here's a look at the top five finishes.
Top five finishes (boys and girls)
Dakota Cluchie- junior- second in 100 meter dash, 11.50
Waddel Shakespeare- senior- third in 100 meter dash, 11.55
Cluchie- fifth in 200 meter dash, 24.22
Shakespeare, Cluchie, Jalen Strickland (junior) and Aaron Cutshall (sophomore)- fifth in 4x100 meter relay, 49.58
Strickland- second in high jump, 5-06.00
Hayley Ogle- senior- first on 800 meter race, 2:24.84
Macee Franz- junior- second in 800 meter race, 2:36.33
Madison Spacher- junior- third in 800 meter race, 2:38.64
Jaelyn Ogle- sophomore- second in 1600 meter race, 5:33.87
Ellie Schmitz- senior- fourth in 1600 meter race, 5:58.07
Annie Dennis- senior- first in 100 meter hurdles, 17.16
Kyley Barnett- senior- second in 100 meter hurdles, 17.61
Barnett- first in 300 meter hurdles, 50.04
Spacher- second in 300 meter hurdles, 51.33
Dennis, Grace Odenbach (freshman), Kree Hartel (freshman) and Kaylee Mocko (freshman)- fourth in 4x200 meter relay, 2:04.91
Barnett, Franz, Hayley Ogle and Jaelyn Ogle- first in 4x400 meter relay, 4:14.50
Spacher, Dennis, Savanna Olson (sophomore) and Jela Cutshall (senior)- fourth in 4x400 meter relay, 4:39.43
Riley Faller- senior- fifth in shot put, 32-00.00
Alician Garcia- senior- third in discus, 103-08
Ashley Holen- senior- first in high jump, 4-09.00
Hayley Ogle- fourth in pole vault, 8-06.00
Hayley Ogle- first in long jump, 16-11.25
Barnett- third in long jump, 15-10.00