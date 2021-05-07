Good individual performances powered the Watford City High School track and field team at the Charlie Denton Relays in Bismarck on Thursday, May 6.
Overall, the girl’s team placed seventh out of nine teams, and the boy’s team placed ninth.
Dakota Cluchie kicked things off for the Wolves, taking second place in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.23, a personal record.
Cluchie then teamed up with Jasiah Norton, Waddel Shakespeare and Aaron Cutshall to take fourth place in the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 44.78.
For the girl’s team, Macee Franz kicked things off by taking seventh place in the 400 meter race with her season record time of 1:04.60.
In the 1600 meter run, Katie Olson took fifth with a time of 5:49.52. In the hurdles events, Annie Dennis and Madison Spacher both had great days.
Dennis took third in the 100 meter hurdles with a personal record time of 15.97, and in the 300 meter hurdles, Spacher took fifth with a time of 50.09.
In the 4x100 meter relay, Dennis, Savanna Olson, Jela Cutshall and Kymber-Lee McGorman teamed up for sixth place with a time of 56.54.
Then, in the 4x400 meter relay, Franz, Kyley Barnett, Jaelyn and Hayley Ogle teamed up to take first place with a time of 4:07.14.
Following that, Jaelyn and Hayley Ogle, Spacher and Franz also took first place in the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 9:54.83.
Ashley Holen had a great performance in the high jump, taking fourth with a jump of 4-11.00.