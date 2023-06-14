The Watford City Walleye traveled to Williston on Tuesday to take on the Oilers in the home opening doubleheader for Williston.
The Oilers who are fresh off of taking seventh place in the TruWealth tournament looked to carry the momentum over to the home opener.
An early two scores from the Walleye in the first game of the matchup proved to be the difference maker in the game. The Walleye would get an RBI single to start the game and would tack on another run in the following inning, scoring from an error put Watford City up 2-0. The Oilers defense played a balanced game, keeping the Walleye at two for the majority of the game, setting up the opportunity for a comeback.
After giving up another score in the top of the sixth, the Oilers were set up with the opportunity to make a dent in the deficit. Jayden Iba would score off an error bringing the Oilers within two. After two back-to-back singles in the bottom of the seventh with two outs, the Walleye were able to hold off the Oilers comeback and win 3-1.
Iba got the start on the mound and pitched a complete game. In the loss Iba allowed six hits and two earned runs.
It was a high scoring affair in the subsequent game. Watford City would strike first with a score in the top of the first, but the Oilers would match it with a four-run bottom of the first followed by another four-run inning in the bottom of the second.
Holding a commanding lead through three, the Walleye would erupt for nine runs in the top of the fourth. The Oilers would have a two-run bottom half of the fourth which brought the game to a 10-10 tie. Owen Kok hit a triple in the bottom of the sixth that brought Bode Ekblad around the bases to score. Andrew Llewelyn followed the triple with an RBI double of his own which gave the Oilers the two-run advantage.
The Oilers were unable to seal the win, Watford City rallied in the top of the seventh scoring three runs starting with a RBI double from Carson Voll. Voll would score off a walk that tied the game. Jason Hogue took one for the team, getting hit by a pitch bringing the winning run across the plate and earning the high scoring win 13-12.