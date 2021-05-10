The Watford City softball team couldn’t pull out of a tough fifth inning to secure the win in a May 7 game against Sidney High school.
In the end, the Lady Wolves lost 15-5 to the Lady Eagles.
Watford City’s best inning was the fourth when they secured three runs, the most than any other inning.
Prior to starting the fourth inning, the Lady Wolves scored their first run in the first inning and their second run in the third inning.
Down by two runs in the top of fourth, the Lady Wolves tied the score 4-4 when Madison Spacher doubled giving Alexis Davis and Deveny Maria Rubalcava the opportunity to score.
Then, with Jordhyn Barlow on third, Maci Comstock grounded out, giving an opening for Barlow to score the third run in the inning, the fifth and final one of the game.
The Lady Wolves regained the lead at 5-4 by the bottom of the fourth, but things went south from there.
In the bottom of the fourth, Sidney scored three times finishing the inning with an 8-5 lead.
Momentum continued for the Lady Eagles in the fifth inning when they picked up seven more runs, and the Lady Wolves couldn’t catch up to the seven-run lead.
The game ended in Sidney’s favor, 15-5.
Overall, Watford City had 18 at-bats, three hits, four runs batted in, six walks and five strike outs of the five runs made.
Spacher had two RBIs while Comstock and Riley Faller each had one.
Despite the loss, Friday’s non conference matchup is the least of Watford City’s concerns.
With only two weeks left in the WDA regular season, Watford City, sitting in eighth place in the standings, will have some tough competition in the next three conference games before regionals.
The team will prepare to take on Mandan High School on the road on at 4:30 p.m. on May 11.
Then, they host their final home game starting at noon on May 15 against Bismarck Century.
Finally, they travel to Williston for a conference doubleheader against the Lady Coyotes.
The Regional Tournament is slated to start on May 27 but the times and location are still to be determined, according to the WDA.