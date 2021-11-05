Watford City 2021 volleyball

Members of the Watford City volleyball team celebrate after Madison Spacher, No. 12, hits a service ace during a September 14, 2021 match against Williston High School.

 Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

The Watford City volleyball team rallied from a 2-0 deficit to top Minot in five sets in West Region play-in volleyball action on Thursday, Nov. 4.

The Lady Wolves will now get to play at home for the quarter finals next week.

Thursday's game was intense and emotional for the Lady Wolves.

They lost the first two sets by huge margins—25-9 in the first set and 25-5 in the second.

Then, they fought back hard.

The third set was heated and close, ending with a Watford City 25-19 win, which took both teams into the fourth set.

Watford City didn't give up and in another close set they held Minot down and won 25-23.

In the final game-winning set Watford City gave everything they could and much like the last two sets, the game was decided over a few points.

The Lady Wolves came out on top and beat Minot 15-13 in the fifth set winning the game 3-2.

During the game, Watford City had 36 kills, 10 blocks, 26 assists, 67 digs and three service aces.

Jessica Mogen had the most kills with 13, Madison Spacher had the most blocks with 4.5, Kymber-Lee McGorman had the most assists with 13 and Lexi Moberg had the most digs with 18.

McGorman, Spacher and Akira Hogue each had one ace.

Watford City is No. 10 in the WDA and Minot is No. 7.

Not only did the win solidify their spot at regionals, but it also snapped a nine-game losing streak.

The West Region Tournament will be held in Watford City at the Rough Rider Center starting Nov. 11.

Watford City will play Bismarck High starting at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The tournament will continue Friday, Nov. 12 and end with the championship round on Saturday, Nov. 13.

