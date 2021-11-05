Watford City preps for WDA tourney after upsetting Minot in play-in match Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Nov 5, 2021 Nov 5, 2021 Updated 1 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Members of the Watford City volleyball team celebrate after Madison Spacher, No. 12, hits a service ace during a September 14, 2021 match against Williston High School. Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Watford City volleyball team rallied from a 2-0 deficit to top Minot in five sets in West Region play-in volleyball action on Thursday, Nov. 4.The Lady Wolves will now get to play at home for the quarter finals next week.Thursday's game was intense and emotional for the Lady Wolves.They lost the first two sets by huge margins—25-9 in the first set and 25-5 in the second.Then, they fought back hard.The third set was heated and close, ending with a Watford City 25-19 win, which took both teams into the fourth set.Watford City didn't give up and in another close set they held Minot down and won 25-23.In the final game-winning set Watford City gave everything they could and much like the last two sets, the game was decided over a few points.The Lady Wolves came out on top and beat Minot 15-13 in the fifth set winning the game 3-2.During the game, Watford City had 36 kills, 10 blocks, 26 assists, 67 digs and three service aces.Jessica Mogen had the most kills with 13, Madison Spacher had the most blocks with 4.5, Kymber-Lee McGorman had the most assists with 13 and Lexi Moberg had the most digs with 18.McGorman, Spacher and Akira Hogue each had one ace.Watford City is No. 10 in the WDA and Minot is No. 7.Not only did the win solidify their spot at regionals, but it also snapped a nine-game losing streak.The West Region Tournament will be held in Watford City at the Rough Rider Center starting Nov. 11.Watford City will play Bismarck High starting at 5 p.m. Thursday.The tournament will continue Friday, Nov. 12 and end with the championship round on Saturday, Nov. 13. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Watford City Volleyball Team Sport Volleyball Minot Assist Kill Tournament Ace Wolves Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 15 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR One dead following early morning shooting in Williston Bakken accident inspired new, life-saving safety device that's getting attention all the way to Texas Dr. Francis R. Corner, 78 Williston couple bring the North Pole to Halloween every year Naomi Rae Rossow, 60 Williams County will loan Cerilon $6 million for Trenton GTL plant Jerry Dean Sergent, 63 and Noreen Ann Sergent, 62 Jundt releases statement, "strongly refuses" to step down Grenora-based farmer Wade Fischer talks about his journey into organic farming Jerry Sergent, 63 and Noreen Sergent, 62 Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back