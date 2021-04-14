Watford City High School’s track and field team had some good showings at the Bismarck Public Schools Invite on April 9, as the girls team placed sixth out of nine teams and the boys team placed seventh.
Leading the way with some good individual performances for the girls team was senior Hayley Ogle.
In the 200 meter dash, Ogle took third place with a personal best of 26.46, and in the 400 meter race, she set another personal record of 1:00.19 and took first place.
Fellow senior Jela Cutshall took sixth in the 400, with a season record of 1:08.12.
Hayley Ogle’s younger sister, sophomore Jaelyn Ogle, also had some good performances to help the Lady Wolves. Jaelyn took third place in the 800 meter race with a season best of 2:32.51, and in the 1600 meter race, she also took third with another season-best time, 5:26.69.
Also in the 800 meter race, freshman Savanna Olson set a personal best time of 2:45.78 and finished ninth.
A pair of Watford City seniors also had some good showings in the hurdles: Annie Dennis set a personal record of 16.08 and took first in the 100 meter hurdles, and in the 300 meter hurdles, Kyley Barnett placed second with a time of 50.18. Dennis also took seventh in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 51.29.
In the 4x200 meter relay, Cutshall, Olson, Dennis and junior Macee Franz finished in second place with a time of 1:52.56.
Senior Alician Garcia finished in 11th place in the discus with a throw of 96-03.
Rounding out the finishes for Watford City were the jumping events, and senior Ashley Holen tied for sixth with a jump at 4-07.00.
In the long jump, Hayley Ogle placed fifth with a distance of 16-03.00, and Barnett placed 12th with a jump of 15-07.00.
Although the boys team placed last out of the field of teams, the Wolves were led by some good individual performances of their own.
Junior Dakota Cluchie and senior Waddel Shakespeare kicked things off in the 100 meter dash. Cluchie took third with a time of 11.59, and Shakespeare placed fifth with a time of 11.68.
In the 200 meter dash, Cluchie took sixth with a time of 23.82, and Shakespeasre took ninth with a time of 23.88.
Aaron Cutshall, a sophomore, finished the highest in the 400 meter race with a time of 58.54 (13th place), and in the 800 meter run, freshman Parker Schuster took ninth with a time of 2:36.11. Senior Lane Odenbach took 10th in the 800 with a time of 2:47.75.
Cluchie kept going and in the 300 meter hurdles he took ninth with a time of 46.56, and in the 4x400 meter relay, Cluchie, Shakespeare, Cutshall and junior Jalen Strickland took seventh with a time of 4:17.40.
Strickland also took ninth in the triple jump, hitting a distance of 36-11.00.