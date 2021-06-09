Watford City High School students can get their physicals at the high school auditorium from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on June 14.
Physicals will be provided by Sanford Health and are $50 per student.
Appointments are required, and upon attending students must bring the money and an NDHSAA physical form.
To make an appointment call (701) 842-3740.
As with any high school, in order to participate in a sport, student athletes must meet certain participation requirements. Those requirements are:
1. Physical Form
Signed by physician AND parent/guardian
2. Medical Care Release Form
Signed by parent/guardain
3. Handbook Form
Signed by parent/guardian and student
4. Activity Fees
High School Activites - $50
All paperwork and fees can be completed online at https://watfordcityhs-ar.rschooltoday.com/node/14.
All items need to be completed before the first day of practice.