Watford City High School students can get their physicals at the high school auditorium from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on June 14. 

Physicals will be provided by Sanford Health and are $50 per student. 

Appointments are required, and upon attending students must bring the money and an NDHSAA physical form

To make an appointment call (701) 842-3740.

As with any high school, in order to participate in a sport, student athletes must meet certain participation requirements. Those requirements are:

1. Physical Form

Signed by physician AND parent/guardian

2. Medical Care Release Form

Signed by parent/guardain

3. Handbook Form

Signed by parent/guardian and student

4. Activity Fees

High School Activites - $50

All paperwork and fees can be completed online at https://watfordcityhs-ar.rschooltoday.com/node/14.

All items need to be completed before the first day of practice. 

