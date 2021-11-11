Purchase Access

After an impressive play-in game performance last week, the WDA named the Watford City High School volleyball team their Team of the Week.

On Nov. 4, Lady Wolves jumped back from being down two sets to knock off Minot, 3-2, on the road in the WDA play-in match. 

Watford City is the No. 10 seed in the WDA and Minot is the No. 7 seed.

After defeating Minot, Watford City advanced to play in the West Region Tournament quarterfinals, which starts on Thursday, Nov. 11. 

Watford City is also hosting the tournament at the Rough Rider Center.

Century, the No. 1 seed in the WDA, meets Dickinson, the No. 8 seed, in the first match starting at 1 p.m.

St. Mary's, the No. 4 seed, faces Legacy, the No. 5 seed, in the second match starting at 3 p.m.

Watford City plays against Bismarck High, the No. 2 seed, in the third match starting at 5 p.m.

The final match, which starts at 7 p.m., is Jamestown against Mandan. Jamestown is the No. 3 seed and Mandan is the No. 6 seed. 

Winners of the quarterfinal matches will advance to the two semifinal matches on Friday, Nov. 12. The first of the two matches starts at 5 p.m.

The championship is at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13.

The teams who lose in the quarterfinals will enter the consolation bracket for a chance to still qualify for the state tournament. 

