The Watford City Lady Wolves finished third overall at the Western Dakota Association Championship on Saturday, Oct. 10 in Bismarck.
The Lady Wolves competed against five other teams and individually they had two of their best runners place in the top 10.
Sisters Jaelyn and Hayley Ogle finished in second and third place and were about 39 seconds apart from each other.
Jaelyn, a sophomore on the team who came in second place, finished the race in 18:00.85, just about 40 seconds behind first place runner Meghan Ford of Jamestown who finished the race in 17:40.15.
Hayley, a senior on the team, came in third place and finished the race in 18:39.39.
Watford City also had a runner place in the top 20 and that was seventh grader Katie Olson. She placed 17th overall with a time of 20:27.21.
The team finished the race with 115 points. Nine teams competed on Saturday with Williston placing first, followed by Bismarck in second, Watford City in third, Minot in fourth, Legacy in fifth and Jamestown in sixth. Mandan, Dickinson and Century also competed but did not place.
The Lady Wolves finished off their regular season strong, ending it with a first place victory at the last meet, the Souris Valley Invite in Minot.
It was the team's first meet title of the season but at every meet the Lady Wolves were always neck and neck with Williston and sometimes Bismarck when they competed against them.
Also, the Ogle sisters have consistently ranked in the top five at the meets they competed it this season making them leaders among all the schools not just their team.
At the meets the two were close in times with one another but Hayley for the most part out ran her younger sister. It wasn't until the Souris Valley Invite and the WDA Championship where Jaelyn was able to come out on top.
Next up for the Lady Wolves is the state championship on Oct. 24 in Jamestown.