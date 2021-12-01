The Watford City High School boy’s and girl’s basketball teams will take on an out-of-state opponent to begin the season on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Watford City will host the Sidney High School boy’s and girl’s teams, with things kicking off at 1:30 p.m. when the girl’s game tips off, according to the Western Dakota Association website. The boy’s game will follow.
Both games should be close and competitive, based on how the teams finished last season.
The Watford City girls had a terrific year, taking second place in the WDA tournament and making a state appearance.
The Lady Wolves had some of the top talent in the state, led by Ashley Holen and Emma Mogen.
Watford City will be missing a strong group of seniors from last season, but the team has a lot of returning players who either started or played good minutes, too.
Sidney’s girl’s basketball team took third place out of five teams in its division last season and made a postseason appearance.
The Lady Eagles only lost one senior, so they will be returning most of their starting lineup and bench depth.
On the boy’s side, Watford City had a rough season last year, finishing last in the WDA with an 0-21 record.
The Wolves did lose some senior talent, but they also have a lot of players returning with more experience this year.
Sidney’s boy’s team finished last season with a few wins and lost more than half of its starting lineup from last year to graduation, but the Eagles also have their two leading scorers returning.
On top of that, Sidney has some good underclassmen talent and depth returning, so both teams should be able to do well on Saturday.